Gen Next Nanu Plus vs M-5 Comparison

In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Gen Next Nanu Plus up to 100 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.