Gen Next Nanu Plus vs W175 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gen next nanu plus w175 Brand Joy e-bike Kawasaki Price ₹ 70,099 ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.18 kWh - Engine Capacity - 177 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -