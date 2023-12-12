In 2026 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,099 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Gen Next Nanu Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gen Next Nanu Plus vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gen next nanu plus
|w175
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 70,099
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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