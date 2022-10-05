In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350R Price starts at 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 350R engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Zontes offers the 350R in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The 350R mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less