hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesBeast vs Adventure [2024]

Joy e-bike Beast vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Beast vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast Adventure [2024]
BrandJoy e-bikeYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2060 mm-
Wheelbase
1405 mm1465 mm
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm815 mm
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5922,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,98,111
RTO
015,848
Insurance
7,59212,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3644,857

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers