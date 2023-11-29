In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Price starts at 2.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm & 28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Scrambler mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less