Joy e-bike Beast vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2023 Joy e-bike Beast or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,0002,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
011,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2014,470

    Latest News

    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini teased, is brand's most expensive motorcycle
    20 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Diavel V4 takes visual inspirations from the super exclusive Bentley Batur with a Mulliner colour scheme and more
    Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur, only 550 examples to be built
    9 Dec 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     