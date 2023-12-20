In 2023 Joy e-bike Beast or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Joy e-bike Beast or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
