In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
