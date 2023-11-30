Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Beast vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,0002,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0002,42,990
RTO
019,439
Insurance
012,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2015,915

