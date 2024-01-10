In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less