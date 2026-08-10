In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Beast up to 110 km/charge and the CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Beast vs CSR 762 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beast
|Csr 762
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|3.6 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-