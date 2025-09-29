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Joy e-bike Beast vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Beast vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast V-strom sx
BrandJoy e-bikeSuzuki
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-32 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm205 mm
Length
2060 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1440 mm
Height
1130 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm835 mm
Width
820 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
110 km432 km
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5922,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,98,018
RTO
018,641
Insurance
7,59214,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3644,975

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