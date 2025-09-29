In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Beast vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beast
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-