Joy e-bike Beast or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.