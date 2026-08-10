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HomeCompare BikesBeast vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Joy e-bike Beast vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Beast vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Length
2060 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1455 mm
Height
1130 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
820 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
110 km450 km
Max Speed
90 kmph138 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5922,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0002,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
7,59220,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3645,235

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