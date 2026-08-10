In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Beast vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beast
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|-