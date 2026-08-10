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Joy e-bike Beast vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Beast up to 110 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Beast vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast Okhi90
BrandJoy e-bikeOkinawa
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Charging Time9 Hours5-6 Hours

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
2060 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1520 mm
Height
1130 mm1160 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
770 mm900 mm
Width
820 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
110 km160 km
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5 kW3800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree12 Degree
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours5-6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5921,55,941
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,49,991
RTO
00
Insurance
7,5925,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3643,351

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