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Joy e-bike Beast vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Beast up to 110 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Beast vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast Racer
BrandJoy e-bikeMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Charging Time9 Hours5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm185 mm
Length
2060 mm-
Wheelbase
1405 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
110 km120 km
Max Speed
90 kmph100 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5922,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,92,740
RTO
02,122
Insurance
7,5926,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3644,317

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