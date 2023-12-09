Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Beast vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,0001,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0001,62,782
RTO
02,122
Insurance
04,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2013,646

