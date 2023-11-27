In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less