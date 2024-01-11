In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour.
Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl.
