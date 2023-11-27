In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Duke Price starts at 3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 390 Duke engine makes power & torque 46 PS @ 9000 rpm & 39 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less