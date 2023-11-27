Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Beast vs KTM 390 Duke

In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
STD
₹3.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
230 Nm39 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,0003,65,733
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0003,11,105
RTO
031,111
Insurance
023,517
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2017,861

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle (left) in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 lakh. The KTM 390 Adventure will be one of its closest rivals in India.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price, features, specs compared
    27 Nov 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
