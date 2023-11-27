In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less