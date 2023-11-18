In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.8 kmpl.
