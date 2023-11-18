In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm.
On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
