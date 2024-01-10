In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Joy e-bike Beast or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less