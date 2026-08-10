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Joy e-bike Beast vs Kawasaki KX65

In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Kawasaki KX65 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Beast engine makes power and torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor). Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Beast vs KX65 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Beast Kx65
BrandJoy e-bikeKawasaki
Price₹ 2.42 Lakhs₹ 3.12 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity5.18 kWh-
Engine Capacity-64 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours-

Filters
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX65
Kawasaki KX65
STD
₹3.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Beast Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm305 mm
Length
2060 mm1590 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1120 mm
Height
1130 mm955 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg60 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm760 mm
Width
820 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph51 kmph
Max Torque
230 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
5 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic fork/210 mm
Rear Suspension
MonoshockUni Trak Swingarm/240 mm
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
9 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5.18 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,49,5923,47,028
Ex-Showroom Price
2,42,0003,12,000
RTO
024,960
Insurance
7,59210,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,3647,458

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