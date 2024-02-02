In 2024 Jitendra Primo or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jitendra Primo or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Primo has a range of up to 66 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Primo vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primo Jupiter Brand Jitendra TVS Price ₹ 79,999 ₹ 73,340 Range 66 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. -