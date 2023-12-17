In 2024 Jitendra Primo or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
Primo has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Primo vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primo
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Jitendra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|66 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-