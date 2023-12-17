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HomeCompare BikesPrimo vs Revolt RV300

Jitendra Primo vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Jitendra Primo or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Primo up to 66-137 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Primo vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Primo Revolt rv300
BrandJitendraRevolt Motors
Price₹ 92,007₹ 94,999
Range66-137 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.04 kWh60 V
Charging Time3-4 Hours-

Filters
Primo
Jitendra Primo
S
₹92,007*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jitendra Primo Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Length
1800 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1250 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
14.28 L-
Kerb Weight
83 Kg101 kg
Height
1100 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
82 km
Max Speed
52 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.07 kW1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
HydraulicAdjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Additional Features
Turn by turn navigation, Kill Switch, Thermal Propogation Alert, DTERiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
14.28 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.04 kWh60 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,96594,999
Ex-Showroom Price
92,00794,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0622,041

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