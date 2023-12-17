In 2026 Jitendra Primo or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Primo up to 66-137 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Primo vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Primo
|Hawk
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 92,007
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|66-137 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.04 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-