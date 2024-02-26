Saved Articles

Jitendra JMT Classic City vs Vespa Urban Club 125

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

JMT Classic City vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt classic city Urban club 125
BrandJitendraVespa
Price₹ 69,149₹ 91,259
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-
JMT Classic City
Jitendra JMT Classic City
48V
₹69,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,7371,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
69,14994,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,5886,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5632,339

