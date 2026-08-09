In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-