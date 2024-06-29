HT Auto
Jitendra JMT Classic City vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Jitendra JMT Classic City or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT Classic City up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
JMT Classic City vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt classic city Dost
BrandJitendraTrinity Motors
Price₹ 69,149₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

JMT Classic City
Jitendra JMT Classic City
48V
₹69,149*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1730 mm-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheelbase
1295 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Height
1300 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree-
Additional Features
Detachable battery, Find my Scooter-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.24 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,7371,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
69,1491,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5884,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5632,301

