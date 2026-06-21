JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt classic city [2022-2024] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Jitendra Suzuki Price ₹ 69,149 ₹ 88,376 Range 60-70 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.24 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. -

In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.