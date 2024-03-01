In 2024 Jitendra JMT Classic City or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Jitendra JMT Classic City or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. JMT Classic City has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. JMT Classic City vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt classic city Avenis Brand Jitendra Suzuki Price ₹ 69,149 ₹ 86,700 Range 60-70 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. -