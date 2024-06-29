In 2024 Jitendra JMT Classic City or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT Classic City up to 60-70 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
JMT Classic City vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city
|Buzz
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.