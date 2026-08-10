In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). The range of JMT Classic City [2022-2024] up to 60-70 km/charge and the ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour.
JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Etrance
|Brand
|Jitendra
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-