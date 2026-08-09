In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of JMT Classic City [2022-2024] up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-