In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT Classic City [2022-2024] up to 60-70 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Hawk
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-