In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT Classic City [2022-2024] up to 60-70 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|E2go
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 69,149
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|4 Hours