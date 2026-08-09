JMT Classic City [2022-2024] vs M-5 Comparison

In 2026 Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of JMT Classic City [2022-2024] up to 60-70 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.