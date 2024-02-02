In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 97,224 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. JMT 1000HS vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Jitendra TVS Price ₹ 97,224 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 80 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. -