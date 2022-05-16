HT Auto
In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 97,224 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS up to 80 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
JMT 1000HS vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs Tz 3.3
BrandJitendraTunwal
Price₹ 97,224₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

JMT 1000HS
Jitendra JMT 1000HS
STD
₹97,224*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1412 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
87 kg-
Width
680 mm-
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,2671,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
97,2241,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0430
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1762,471

