Jitendra JMT 1000HS or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 97,224 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. JMT 1000HS has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. JMT 1000HS vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs Avenis Brand Jitendra Suzuki Price ₹ 97,224 ₹ 86,700 Range 80 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. -