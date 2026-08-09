In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000HS or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS up to 80 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
JMT 1000HS vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs
|Hawk
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 89,499
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|80 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-