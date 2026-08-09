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Jitendra JMT 1000HS vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000HS or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS Price starts at Rs. 89,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS up to 80 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
JMT 1000HS vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs Hawk
BrandJitendraOdysse Electric
Price₹ 89,499₹ 73,999
Range80 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh28 Ah
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
JMT 1000HS
Jitendra JMT 1000HS
STD
₹89,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jitendra JMT 1000HS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Side Indicator View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1880 mm1900 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1380 mm
Height
1100 mm1130 mm
Kerb Weight
87 kg-
Width
680 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
80 km
Max Speed
52 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicSpring loaded hydraulic
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill SwitchAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,41773,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,49973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0071,590

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