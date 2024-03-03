In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. JMT 1000HS 26 vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs 26 Rayzr 125 Brand Jitendra Yamaha Price ₹ 89,000 ₹ 84,730 Range 66 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. -