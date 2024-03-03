In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 89,000
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|66 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-