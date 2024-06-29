In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS 26 up to 66 km/charge and the T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs T 133 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|T 133
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 89,000
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|66 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.