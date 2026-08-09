In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Intruder
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 89,000
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|66 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-