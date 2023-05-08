HT Auto
Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS 26 up to 66 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs 26 Buzz
BrandJitendraStella Automobili
Price₹ 89,000₹ 95,000
Range66 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

JMT 1000HS 26
Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26
STD
₹89,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
1880 mm-
Wheelbase
1412 mm-
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
680 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,91099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
89,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9104,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9962,131

