In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of JMT 1000HS 26 up to 66 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Elite
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 89,000
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|66 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|8 Hrs.